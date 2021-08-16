NYSC urges corps members to develop, perfect skills acquired at orientation course





The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra state, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, Monday, adviced corps members to develop and perfect all skills acquired during the programme.

Baderinwa, who spoke in Awka when a total of 2256 corps members of the 2021 batch B stream 1 were discharged from the orientation camp after their three weeks orientation course, revealed availability of skills centres across Anambra state.

According to her, the populace holds corps members in highest esteem and would be expecting them to contribute positively to the nation building and integration as always.

“You have acquired different skills at course of this three weeks course. Please, endeavour to translate all the lessons from the orientation course into practical terms as you move into the nooks and crannies of this state.

“Make sure you also report promptly to your places of primary assignments. Be part of the developmental strategies of your communities. Sky will be your starting point,” she further maintained.

Blueprint reports that some corps members including the corps Camp Director, Mr Ebuka Darlington Anyacho (AN/21B/0076) were accorded recognition for performing exceedingly during the 3 weeks orientation course.