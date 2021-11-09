NYSC warns corps members to be good ambassadors, observe COVID-19 protocols

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Tuesday, warned corps members against indulging in acts capable of soiling the image of the scheme.

Ibrahim, who gave the advise in his address to corps members in Anambra state at the closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch C Stream 1 orientation course represented by the state coordinator, Yetunde Baderinwa.

According to him, the corps members should remain law abiding and role model to younger generation as membership of the scheme was not a license for wrongdoing.

“Steer clear of acts that can put you in harm’s way such as staying out late nights and acceptance of car ride from strangers. You must be wary of acts that can soil our image, especially vices such as drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime and advanced free fraud. Your membership of the service corps doesn’t confer immunity from the legal consequences of any wrong doing,” he added.

He also enjoined them to keep observing COVID-19 protocols as federal government has plans to make presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination condition for entrance to government offices from December 1, 2021.

“You are therefore expected to make yourself available for the vaccination as the rule will apply to you in your places of primary assignment,” he added.