NYSC warns prospective corps members against abuse of ‘mkpuru mmiri’, spread of fake news

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged prospective corps members in Anambra state to shun illicit drugs especially Methamphetamine popularly referred to as mkpuru mmiri in South East region.

The state Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Baderinwa Yetunde, who gave the advice while presenting a brief to prospective corps members posted to Anambra state for the 2021 Batch C Stream 2 Orientation Course programme held at their headquarters in Mbaukwu-Umuawulu, Awka South LGA, described crystal Methamphetamine as dreaded hard drug.

She argued that hard and dangerous drugs were unhealthy to humans aside other adverse socio-economic impact on the society, and enjoined youth to desist from trading and use of them.

Baderinwa further admonished the Corps members to refrain from hate speeches and dissemination of fake news on social media.

“Most information floating on the social media space are mostly unverified information. Please make sure you crosscheck facts before Sharing. Also desist from propagating hate speeches,” she added.