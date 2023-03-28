OAIC appeals for calm over presidential election result 

The Organisation of African International Churches (OAIC), a pan African body comprising churches on the continent, has called on political gladiators, especially the main actors of the just-concluded presidential election, to work together for the good of all rather than engage in bitter quarrels.

In a communiqué signed by His Most Eminence, Israel Akinadewo, and Victor Ivoke, regional president and secretary respectively after its maiden 2023 regional meeting in Port Harcourt, it said: “Now that the elections are over, we urge both the winners and losers to forget about the bitter campaigns and work together for peace and prosperity of the nation.”

OAIC noted that the church as an indispensable part of the society believes that political authority is ordained by God.

“We believe that no leader can emerge if God has not ordained such a leader. It is therefore imperative that those in political authority should strive at all times to pursue and advance policies that promote the common good of all citizens irrespective of their doctrinal, political or tribal leanings.”

It condemned the rising insecurity saying, “We decry the activities of terrorists and insurgents, kidnappers and bandits that appear to have taken the nation hostage.”

This, it said, is happening at a time the country is equally battling with diverse economic hardships.

