OAIC tasks FG on insecurity

The federal government has again been called upon to address the challenge of increasing level of insecurity in the country.

The call was made over the weekend by the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigerian region which described the rising insecurity in the country as worrisome.

Its regional president, His Eminence, Dr Napoleon Emuchay, made the call through a communique at the just- concluded retreat of OAIC held in Abuja.

Dr Emuchay while delivering his opening address said OAIC underscored the challenges of modern times ranging from economic crisis to rising insecurity in the country.

The church therefore, called on the government at all levels to be more proactive in meeting the needs of the masses.

In his goodwill message, the president, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Dr Sampson Ayokunle, said the federal government had not shown any serious interest in tackling insecurity and banditry in the country.

According to him, the federal government was only paying lip-service to insecurity, saying no meaningful development can take place in any nation bedeviled by insecurity.



The two-day retreat attracted religious leaders of the bloc, scholars and delegates from all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other dignitaries and scholars that attended the retreat include Prof T O Asaolu (Professor of Accounting, Obafemi Awolowo University Ile-Ife); Prof David O. Ogungbile (Professor of Religious Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University Ife); Prof Yusufu Turaki (Professor of Theology and Social Ethics; Dr Mrs T A Amao (Kano, Nigeria) and Commodore Ayuba (rtd), among others.

The communique called on the federal government to ensure the release of all abductees in Boko Haram’s captivity and address the dissenting voices threatening the corporate existence of the country.

The organisation said it would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the country while assuring their members that God would intervene in the Nigerian situation sooner than later.

OAIC is a pan-African ecumenical organisation with its international headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, and it is also a bloc of CAN.

