Oak Homes debuts in Abuja

Oak Homes, a Lagos-based housing firm, has made debut in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, in a bid to redefine the concept of luxury living in the city.

The company’s entry into the FCT was heralded on Tuesday by a ground breaking ceremony, performed by the FCT Minister of State, Hajiya (Dr.) Ramatu Tijanni .

The minister, who was represented by her Special Assistant on Technical Matters, Tpl. Mubdiyu Mustapha, expressed joy over Oak Homes’ in-road into Abuja .

She described the development as something unique from a private mortgage developer.

“This is the begining of better things to come in the area of housing development in Abuja from a private developer. The government doesn’t have the resources required to build the exquisite homes you develop for individuals as you are set to do,” she said.

“In this wise, the administration is willing to engage in a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) that can guarantee accelerated delivery through the provision of land and on-site infrastructure.”

Consequently, she said the FCT shall continue to work with the private sector and development partners to ensure that continuous progress is made in this direction.

In his introductory remark earlier, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Oak Holdings, Mr. Olukayode Olusanya, explained that the project was designed to echo architectural magnificence in luxury buildings and finesse in real esate engineering. He said The Oak Villas would also redefine the concept of luxury living in Abuja.

The Oak Holdings boss described the Oak Villas as a private development of expansive living areas with careful attention to details and ignition of affluence.

