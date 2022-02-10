OAU 200-level student dies in soak away

A part two student of the Department of Linguistics and African Languages, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Ajibola Heritage Ayomikun, Wednesday fell inside soak away and died.



It was gathered that the incident occurred at BVER Hall, one of the private hostels in the Students Village in Ile-Ife.



The Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, who confirmed the incident, described it as ‘unfortunate incidence.’



He stated that the University management is saddened by the incident, noting that efforts made to reduce the student were futile.



He said, “When the news got to us, we immediately mobilised the firemen from the University and the OAU teaching hospital who through concerted efforts got the student out. She was immediately taken to the OAU Teaching Hospitals Complex where she was certified dead.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, who led his management team to the scene, sympathised with the students and commiserated with the parents of the deceased.



“Professor Ogunbodede, who described the incidence as tragic and unacceptable, promised to critically look into the circumstances that led to the student’s death and mete out appropriate sanctions against those involved or whoever is found culpable.”

The management thereby appealed to the students to remain calm and law-abiding, saying that the police, who have been briefed, are also investigating the incident.