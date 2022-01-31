OAU ASUU commences strike over unpaid allowance



The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Obafemi Awolowo University(OAU) Ile-Ife branch, Monday declared indefinite strike over unpaid Earned Academic Allowance (EAA).



A statement by the Chairpersob of ASUU in OAU, Dr. Adeola Egbedokun, said the decision to embark on strike was taken at an emergency congress held on Monday, 31st January, 2022.



According to the statement, the resolution was made after the report that there was no serious commitment on the part of of the university to effect payment of EAA.



Noting that the chairman declared the commencement of strike after the resolution, the statement added that a committee was set up to monitor the strike to ensure its effectiveness.



“Congress noted that there was no serious commitment on the part of the University to effect payment of EAA to deserving members. Congress also noted that all political and diplomatic means to resolve the imbroglio has failed.



“Consequently, congress resolved that: total, comprehensive and indefinite strike should commence immediately.



“The strike must not be called off without a congress resolution to the effect.



“Payment of EAA must be based on ASUU computation. Anything short of this would be unacceptable.



“The Strike Coordinating Committee be set up to monitor the strike,” it added.

