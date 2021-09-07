OAU dismisses another lecturer for sexual harassment



The authority of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun state, has announced dismissal of another lecturer, Dr. Adebayo Mosobalaje, for alleged sexual harassment.



This would be the second lecturer dismissed in the university for the same allegation.



A federal high court sitting in Osogbo, had convicted Prof Richard Akindele for sexual harassment and the university dismissed him in June 2018.



A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the decision to dismiss Dr. Mosobalaje of the Department of English Language in the Faculty of Arts, was taken by the University Council at its last sitting on Tuesday, 7th September, 2021.

According to the statement, the decision was in line with the devotion to rid the University of any form of sexual intimidation, harassment and, or coercion.



The statement explained that the lecturer was dismissed by the Governing Council of OAU, Ile-Ife, having found him guilty of sexual demeanor against a female student.



“Having exhaustively deliberated on the report of the Joint Committee of Council and Senate, which investigated the case of sexual harassment against Dr Mosobalaje, the University Council, unambiguously declared its zero tolerance to sexual harassment in any form or guise and, accordingly, applied the appropriate University sanctions for such an offence as contained in the University regulation.

Almost two weeks ago, the University Management formally inaugurated an “anti – sexual harassment policy” where their excellencies, Erelu Bisi Fayemi (the wife of Ekiti State Governor) and Alhaja Kafayat Oyetola (the wife of Osun State Governor) presented papers while a former Vice Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun, Professor Yemisi Obilade was the main speaker.

The statement noted that the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to uphold the “Zero tolerance policy” for Sexual harassment and other social vices.



“The Council of University Chaired by Owelle Oscar Udoji has also pledged to support policies that promote mutual co existence between all the members of the University Community.”