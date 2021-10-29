OAU re-opens, continues semester examinations

The authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, have ordered the re-opening of the university for students to complete their examinations.

The university was closed down on October 2 in the wake of the students’ protests caused by the death of a 400-level student of the Department of Foreign Languages, Adesina Omowumi Aishat.

A statement by the university’s public relations officer (PRO), Abiodun Olarewaju, indicated that the decision to re-open the school was taken at an emergency meeting of the Senate held on Friday.

The students were directed to resume to their residence on Friday, November 5, 2021, and continue with their examinations on Saturday, November 6, 2021, in tandem with what was previously on the ground.

The release advised parents and guardians to inform their children and wards, particularly those who had already finished their examinations, to stay at home “so that none of them would use the excuse of the re-opening of the university to do something untoward.”