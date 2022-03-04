OAU student murder: Court begins trial of Adedoyin, others March 7

An Osun state high court sitting in Osogbo has adjourned the trial of suspected killers of Timothy Adegoke, a master’s degree student of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, till March 7.

The court presided over by the Chief Judge of Osun, Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, stated that the trial would be given speedy consideration in order to conclude it within six months.

The defendants, Dr. Rahmon Adedoyin, Adedeji Adesola (23), Magdalene Chiefuna (24), Adeniyi Aderogba (37), Oluwale Lawrence (37), Oyetunde Kazeem (38), Adebayo Kunle (35), were arraigned on Thursday before the court for alleged conspiracy and murder of Adegoke.

The court adjourned to Friday to enable counsel to the 7th defendant, Adesola, file an application for bail and the defendants were remanded in Ilesa correctional center.

When the case came up on Friday, the counsel to the 7th defendant, Okon Ita, moved the bail application of his client and urged the court to grant his client bail pending the determination of the case.

Justice Ojo thereby adjourned the case till March 7 for ruling on bail application and commencement of accelerated hearing.

The judge advised the counsel to file necessary processes so that the matter can go on between 9am to 5pm and conclude within six months.