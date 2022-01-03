Oba Adetunji death great loss to Ibadanland, Nigeria – Alao





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Engineer Oyedele Hakeem Alao, has described the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji as a great loss to the people of Ibadanland, Oyo state and Nigeria as a whole.

Engr Alao in a statement he personally signed, consoled all Ibadan indigenes, royal family, Olubadan in Council, Council of Chiefs and Oyo State government on the death of Oba Adetunji who joined his ancestors on Sunday.

He stressed that despite his old age, Oba Adetunji’s death ” coming at this time is a rude shock as he was a great leader who brought his wisdom and wealth of experience to bear in discharging his responsibilities as the Olubadan of Ibadanland”.

“The news of the death of our royal father, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, came to me as a shock. His exit at this time when his wealth of experience and wisdom for the growth and development of Ibadanland is needed is painful to say the least as he served Ibadanland with all he had”, he said.

Engr Alao added, ” there is no doubt in my mind that Ibadanland, Oyo State, Nigeria and humanity at large will miss Oba Adetunji, a pride of our heritage.”

While praying for the repose of the soul of Oba Adetunji, the APC Chieftain stressed that his life of service for the betterment of Ibadanland and humanity will be missed, noting that his name would continue to be a reference in the ancient city.

“I commiserate with all Ibadan indigenes both at home and in Diaspora, his immediate family, the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the Olubadan in Council, on the demise of our revered royal father.”

