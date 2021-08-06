Oba of Benin welcomes quadruplets

The Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, has announced the birth of his quadruplets – three girls and a boy.

The monarch, who expressed gratitude to God for the new born, said his fifth wife, Queen Aisosa, gave birth to the babies.

He disclosed this in his palace on Friday in Benin City, the Edo state capital.

The monarch’s announcement coincided with the visit of the national leadership of his alma mata, Immaculate Conception College Old Boys Association (ICCOBA), to the palace.

Oba Ewuare II said the announcement was to officially inform palace chiefs and members of the public of the new addition to the royal family.