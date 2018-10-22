Obafemi Martins club contract terminates in December

Obafemi Martins contract at Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua will end in December and it is not known whether it will be extended.

Martins, 34 later this month, suffered a major injury in April while playing for his Chinese club and he has therefore been sidelined for six months.

Before his injury, Martins had scored three goals in the league.

He moved to China in 2016 after a career that has taken him to the Italian Serie A, the Premier League in England, La Liga in Spain, Russia as well as the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the USA.

