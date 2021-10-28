Obaji elders appeal for appointment of new Ohi of Eika

Elders of Obaji Descendants Eika District in Okehi local government area of Kogi state Thursday appealed to Governor Yahaya Bello to appoint a new Ohi.

The elders also expressed appreciation to the governor for the upgrade of three traditional stools in the district.

The spokesman of the elders, Chief Ahmed Haruna Osike, lauded the governor and the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Ozigi Salami, at a press conference held in Lokoja, Thursday.

Chief Osike said the upgrade of Atimati-Oheni stool to second class, Ezu of Egiri to third class and Adamagu of Bobo to third class would no doubt strengthen the existing unity and peace of the district.



While eulogising the governor for the upgrade, he appealed to the state government to follow the traditional procedure of Eika district in appointing the next Ohi of Eika stool.

“We really appreciated Governor Bello for the upgrade of our traditional stools. We are also appealing to the government to follow the root of Eika district because the district has 13 clans and there exists seniority in the appointment of Ohi of Eika, the first class stool.



“It is the turn of Bobo sub-clan under the Obaji clan of Eika district to occupy the first class stool and we are appealing to the Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs not to listen to voices that can dissuade him from doing the right thing in the interest of the people of the district.



Chief Osike condemned the biased mind with which the chairman of Okehi Traditional Council was ceded to Ihima district by the former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, and his deputy, Philip Salawu at the detriment of Eika district that is the most senior.

“It is on record how the former governor and his deputy distorted the arrangement because of selfish interest. They disorganised the laid down procedure in the hierarchy of the traditional stool in the local government area. We are appealing to Governor Bello to follow due process in the appointment of the new Ohi of Eika district,” he pleaded.