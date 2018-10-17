Obaro of Kabba tussle: Bello asked to stop Saturday coronation

Ahead of Saturday’s coronation of Chief Dele Owoniyi as the new Obaro of Kabba, Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello has been advised to immediately halt the process, to avoid break down of law and order.

The call was contained in a press statement jointly signed by the heads of the three ruling houses of the Ilajo Royal family, Chief Stephen Ojo Bebeyi , Chief Paul Toluhi and Chief Mark Olowosayo for the Ajibohokun, Ajinuhi and Mokelu ruling houses, respectively and made available to newsmen in Lokoja yesterday.

According to the statement, the planned ‘‘coronation and presentation of staff of office is a clear affront to the rule of law and a gross negation to natural justice,’’ stressing that the case was still pending before a competent court of jurisdiction.

The statement said despite the fact the Ilajo royal family has taken the announcement of Chief Owoniyi peaceful, the governor should not allow himself to be coerced into presenting the staff of office to him when the court has not made final pronouncement over the case.

The statement recalled that, shortly after the announcement of Owoniyi by the state government as the Obaro, the Ilajo royal family vehemently rejected the choice and made this known to the government which turned a deaf ear to their grievance.

“The royalty family had no alternative than to head to the court for redress which subsequently granted an order restraining the chief from parading himself as the Obaro of Kabba, and the state government from taking further action on the case.

“Also , at no time did the Ilajo royal family withdraw from the pursuit of the case as being bandied around, but prepared to lawfully and peacefully pursue the case till logical conclusion.” The statement further stressed that when the case came up for mention in the court, it discovered a technical error which led to the withdrawal of the earlier motion by counsels to the claimant which was subsequently substituted with a better and more comprehensive motion and served on all the concerned parties in the case now pending in court.

