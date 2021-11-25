Obasa tasks Sanwo-Olu on N1.3trn 2022 Lagos budget

Speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly has urged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to work more on policies to bring more dividends of democracy to the people.

Obasa gave the advice when the governor visited the assembly Wednesday to present the 2022 Budget of Consolidation put at N1, 388, 285,459,990.51.

Speaking after the presentation by the governor, Obasa who passed a vote of confidence on Mr. Sanwo-Olu for the achievements of the current administration said the dividends still needed to get to the grassroots.

The speaker also called on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to re jig Nigeria’s economy to reduce unemployment, insecurity and poverty.

He praised the house of assembly for its pro-people orientation and for constantly supporting the governor to meet the yearnings of the people of the state.

He said the support the governor enjoys from the assembly had reflected in the successes so far achieved by the government.