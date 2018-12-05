Obasanjo advocates transparency, others for good governance 

Former President of Nigeria ,Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has highlighted transparency, accountability responsible stewardship among components of good governance in the country.

Other components are participation ,legitimacy ,predictability and ethical conducts.

The former president noted this yesterday in Abuja at the maiden Justice Oputa Annual conference organised by Justice Oputa Foundation with theme; “Governance, Law and Development”.

According to him, the theme resonates with his mission to bring causes that will bring about these good governance to bring social and economic development that translates into reduction of poverty .

He also said it will bring about job creation and other opportunities that can be realised to improve in the promotion of a shared prosperity.

Chief Obasanjo advised that for us to grasp the history of good governance ,we can not bit ensure we have the right perspective .

Also, the Chief Executive Officer of Justice Oputa Foundation, George Oputa explained that the theme of the event is borne out of concern about the not too impressive level of governance at all levels in the country as well as the wobbing nature of the economy.

George further said it will also reinforce the essence and sanctity of the supremacy of the rule of law, equality of all citizens before the law, accountability of all the laws ,fairness in the application of the law and avoidance of arbitrariness

Also, Charles Oputa popularly known Charley Boy described his father, Late Justice Oputa as a very disciplined man, who inculcated him and his siblings with the teachings of life .

“My father thought us the way of life that leads to true happiness and that wealth doesn’t guarantee happiness,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.