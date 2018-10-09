Obasanjo, Afenifere leaders in closed-door meeting over Buhari, Atiku

Report reaching Blueprint.ng indicates that former president Olusegun Obasanjo is currently in a closed-door meeting with chieftains of Afenifere, a Pan Yoruba socio-political group.

This Newspaper learnt that Afenifere team, led by Ayo Adebanjo, included Sen. Femi Okurounmu, Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu, among others.

The Afenifere team, it was gathered, arrived at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, Ogun state around 3:34 pm.

The purpose for the meeting, it was learnt is to discuss the position of the Yoruba leaders in the choice of presidential candidate to be adopted in 2019 general elections.

Details later…

