Obasanjo, repository of wisdom for intending president – Imumolen

A presidential aspirant in the 2023 polls, Professor Christopher Imumolen, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo exudes wealth of experience, wisdom and counsel for aspirants to the Presidential Villa, Nigeria’s seat of power.

Imumolen, who is a presidential aspirant on the platform of Accord Party, described the ex-president’s insight as deep and global, adding that “he is one man who has in recent times spoken out on critical national matters alongside other stakeholders.”

The presidential aspirant disclosed this in a statement he issued after a meeting with Obasanjo in Ogun state.

On his aspiration, the statement adds that Imumolen informed the former Nigerian leader that he wants to be president to change the leadership narrative of Nigeria.

The aspirant also said he offers himself to serve Nigeria because “he is free of past political stains, and a successful private sector player, poised to evolve policies for national integration, economic development and prosperity of all facets of Nigeria.”