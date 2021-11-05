Obasanjo, Sultan, others converge for Secondary education in Abuja

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and the Sultan of Sokoto His Eminence Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, will on Monday 8th November, converge in Abuja for issues concerning Secondary Education in Nigeria.

The event, according to a statement released to newsmen by the organiser Friday in Abuja, said the conference will also attract academics, politicians and religious leaders, will also feature the public presentation of a book titled; “Evolution of Day Secondary Schools in Nigeria.”

The the book written by Dr. Yakubu Gambo is an expose’on the history of Day Secondary Schools and basic education in Nigeria.

“Obasanjo’s choice as the Chairman of the Occasion is anchored on the belief that he remains one of the pillars of Nigerian Education, who has done so much to encourage the nation’s educational growth.

“Other Nigerian leaders who will join Obasanjo at the book launch are Yobe State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mai Mala Buni, Plateau State Governor, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Prof. Ahmad Modibbo, who is the book reviewer amongst others.”

According to the Author, one of the objectives is to generate and sustain attention on Secondary and basic education in Nigeria.