Obasanjo thumbs up Uzodimma on performance, urges attention on youth

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Hope Uzodimma on his developmental strides since he mounted the leadership rostrum in the state and urged him not to ignore the youth regardless of how bad their behaviour may be.

Obasanjo made the commendation Tuesday during a dinner in his honour organisd by the governor to mark the former president’s 85th birthday anniversary.

The former president thanked Governor Uzodimma for honouring him and for accepting to be his host, saying he was deeply touched by the reception of the Imo state First Family.

He reminded the governor that his name ‘Hope’ meant a lot and that “life without hope is meaningless.”

Explaining that his own personal life revolved around hope, faith in God and love for humanity, Obasanjo said he was satisfied with the steps Governor Uzodimma had taken so far to ensure peace in Imo state, and admonished the governor to work extra hard to find a lasting solution to the state of insecurity in the state by engaging the bad boys, regardless of their identity.

Obasanjo seized the opportunity afforded by the occasion to advise politicians to resolve all their differences through dialogue and without recourse to acts that would impact negatively on the society.

Speaking generally on the menace of insecurity, the former president advised that “we have to find a solution if insecurity remains a problem in our society,” insisting that “for the genuinely frustrated/ militants, we have to learn to deal with them by talking to them.”

In his remarks, Governor Uzodimma said he was grateful and excited at the opportunity afforded by the celebration and described Obasanjo as “our great leader” based on his pan-Nigerian disposition.