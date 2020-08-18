Obasanjo underscores need for insurance, now NCRIB Brand Ambassador

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has underscored the impelling need for all to factor insurance into their personal and corporate decisions in view of its pivotal benefits to human and business survival.

Chief Obasanjo stated this when the delegation of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), led by its President, Dr. (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi visited him in his residence in Abeokuta.

Chief Obasanjo opined that “insurance is like a nation’s army whose roles are most appreciated during the period of war or unforeseen circumstances threatening lives and property.

Responding to the conferment of the Honourary Fellowship and Brand Ambassador awards on him, Chief Obasanjo commended Insurance Brokers for their roles in the insurance value chain and promised to deploy his personality to project the brand of Brokers as well as the crucial roles they perform for their clients.

Speaking earlier, the Council’s President, Dr. (Mrs) Bola Onigbogi applauded Chief Obasanjo for signing the NCRIB Act No. 21 of 2003 during his tenure as President, noting that the law was a watershed in the annals of the Council and the operators both professionally and ethically.