Obasanjo visits A/Ibom, seeks support for Emmanuel

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday worshipped with

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom at Qua Iboe Church, Uyo, and urged

the people to support the governor’s second term ambition.

Obasanjo said the governor was a good product that could take the

state to the promised land.

He said of the attributes of truth, forgiveness, love and continuity

that God shares with man, continuity has been in existence since God

created the world.

The former president said that God created man to tell the truth, to

love and to forgive, and that was why He gave His son so that the

world does not perish.

“You have to be a strong Christian to be able to say, ‘God will find

for me a successor that will do to me what I have done to my

predecessor. This man believes in his character, he believes in his

value, he believes in his service to humanity and to God.

“I always cherish the attributes of God. The wonderful God that we

worship kept some attributes to Himself He doesn’t share with anybody:

Omnipresence, Omnipotence and Omniscience.

“He has other attributes that he shares with us – kindness,

generosity, compassion, truth, forgiveness, love and continuity. God

is a God of continuity since he created the world. I always say to

myself and my family: if something is good, keep it.

“We have a good product in our hand and if I have a good product in my

hand, I will not change it, I will keep it.

“This is a good product, let’s have him for continuity. I can assure

you, this governor has no fear; he will stand still. Please stand with

him and he will take us to the promise land,” Obasanjo said. (Premium

Times)