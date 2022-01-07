Obasanjo visits, condoles with Olubadan family

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, early Thursday, prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji.

Chief Obasanjo offered the prayers during his condolence visit to the families of the late Olubadan of Ibadanland.

The former President arrived the Popoyemoja palace of late Oba Adetunji with a former Secretary to the Government of Oyo state, Chief Olayiwola Olakojo around 7.10am to commiserate with the immediate family of the late Olubadan.

Chief Obasanjo was received at the late Olubadan Adetunji palace by the Gbonka Balogun Olubadan, Chief Nureni Akanbi.

The former president pledged his readiness to assist the family any time the need would arise.