Obaseki an ingrate, will lose at Sept 19 poll – APC group

The people of Edo will surprise Governor Godwin Obaseki at the September 19 governorship election for his lack of political courage and impunity in the state, All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart, Mr. Ihechukwu Dallas Chima has said.

Mr. Ihechukwu, who is the national coordinator of All Progressives Congress Concerned Technocrats (APC-CT), while speaking with Blueprint Tuesday, said “the latest face-up between Obaseki and the national chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has exposed the political immaturity of the governor, which will ultimately lead to his waterloo.”

The youth, who is also the General Overseer of Armour of Faith Church, Abuja, contended that Mr. Obaseki ought to have listened to good reason by waiting for President Muhammadu Buhari’s intervention before rushing to announce to the whole world about his defection to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Remember, that he said he was making his decision known after consulting with Mr. President but believe me he had already made up his mind to dump the party that brought him to power,” Ihechukwu said.

The cleric cum politician said Comrade Oshiomhole made the governor, contending that, “before Obaseki became governor, he was nobody.”

“Obsaeki is a political opportunist. He also governs Edo with impunity. A case in point is his refusal to inaugurate the two lawmakers who won their assembly seats into the Edo state House of Assembly. He is never a peacemaker and he is not likely to find peace in Edo state.

“Let me make it clear that he will lose the September 19 election gallantly, because the state is APC. You can’t rob Peter to pay Paul. The people of Edo love President Buhari; they love APC and they love Adams Oshiomhole,” he said