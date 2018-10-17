Obaseki approves new governing council for Ambrose Alli varsity

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, has approved the constitution of a new governing council for the state-owned Ambrose Alli University.

The statement signed by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the new council would be chaired by Lawson Omokhodion.

Ogie said the state governor’s constitution of the council was in line with the provisions of the Ambrose Alli University Law, 1991.

“This is to inform the general public, particularly the Vice Chancellor, Staff and University Community of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma that in line with the provisions of the Ambrose Alli University Law, 1991, the state government has approved the constitution of the Governing Council of the University.

He listed members of the council to include; Austin Osakue; Pius Akpabor; Ted Inegbedion; Faith Bob Osaze; Aliyu Umaru; Matthew Emeohe and Richard George, (Representing Alumni Association)” Ogie said the council would be inaugurated at a later date.

(NAN)

