Obaseki celebrates Oba Ewuare II on 2nd coronation anniversary

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, on his second anniversary of his ascension to the Royal throne.

In a statement on Friday, Obaseki said: “I wholeheartedly congratulate you on your second-year anniversary on the highly revered royal throne. Your reign has brought enormous blessings to all our people and a new sense of direction that is propelling the state to greater heights.

“I salute your courageous and visionary leadership which has provided huge impetus for my mandate as Governor and I will continue to build on the prized and esteemed partnership with your Royal Palace for the good of all Edo people and residents in the state.”

The governor added: “As we celebrate your divine reign with the rest of the world, I wish you excellent health in your commitment to a peaceful and more prosperous Edo State. Long may you reign, Oba gha to kpere, Iseeee!”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.