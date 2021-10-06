Obaseki constitutes cabinet 11 months after re-election

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has sworn-in 11 commissioners and two Special Advisers as members of the State Executive Council (EXCO).

The commissioners and their portfolios include: Joseph Eboigbe, the Commissioner for Finance; Prof. Obehi Akoria, Health; Mrs. Otse Momoh-Omorogbe, Budget and Planning; Dr. Joan Osa Oviawe, Education; Isoken Omo, Physical Planning and Urban Development.

Others are Moses Agbukor, Water Resources; Ethan Uzamere, Mining, Gas and Oil; Maria Edeko, Social Development and Gender; Monday Osaigbovo, Local Government; Andrew Emwanta, Communication and Orientation, while Oluwole Iyamu is Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice.

The inauguration is coming 11 months after governor Obaseki was sworn-in for a second term in office.

Blueprint gathered that the delay in forming a full cabinet may not be unconnected to internal wrangling between defectors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the “old PDP”.

To this end, only 11 commissioners had been appointed to man 11 out of the 18 ministries in the state.

Speaking during the inaugural exco meeting after the swearing-in, Obaseki tasked the appointees on transparency and accountability.

He said: “in enthroning a high-performance culture, an organizational performance scorecard has been developed for each ministry.

“The scorecard will be deployed in tracking key performance targets and deliverables of each Ministry and reports will be demanded on a quarterly basis”.

According to him, “On our part, we have articulated in the MEGA Agenda, a vision of where we want Edo State to be before 2050. Making Edo Great Again and Edo becoming the best state to live and prosper in Nigeria”.