Obaseki disqualified by someone who doesn’t have certificate – Wike

Less than 24 hours after the embattled governor of Edo state, Godwin Obaseki, met him in Port Harcourt, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state said Obaseki was disqualified by someone who does not have a certificate.

“Obaseki was disqualified by someone who doesn’t have a certificate, what an irony!” Wike tweeted on Monday afternoon from his personal Twitter handle @GovWike.

Obaseki was on Friday disqualified by the APC from contesting the forthcoming governorship primary of the party in Edo state on grounds of alleged discrepancies on his certificates.

Wike did not mention who he was referring to in his tweet.

Obaseki’s disqualification, however, climaxed a protracted political battle with his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who is the APC national chairman.

But Oshiomhole was not a member of the committee that disqualified the governor.

Wike is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), while Obaseki is of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

There are speculations that the governor is planning to defect to PDP where he could fly the party flag in the September governorship election.

Obaseki, shortly after meeting with Wike on Sunday, also travelled to Uyo where he met with the Akwa Ibom governor, Udom Emmanuel, who is also a PDP member.

Apart from being one of the most influential governors in PDP, Wike publicly said he funded the election of the Bayelsa governor, Douye Diri.