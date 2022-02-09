Obaseki fires varsity VC, 9 months after appointment



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has removed Professor Benson Osadolor as the acting Vice- Chancellor of the state-owned Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma.

Osadolor was appointed Vice Chancellor in May 2021, and has remained in acting capacity until the termination of his appointment on Tuesday February 8, 2022.

No reason was given for his sack.

The governor has however appointed Professor Sunny Adagbonyi as acting Vice-Chancellor of the institution.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq, said the action was in the exercise of Obaseki’s powers under the Ambrose Alli University’s, Ekpoma Law and the Special Intervention Law, 2021.