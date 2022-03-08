Obaseki flays NASS for rejecting women equality bills



The Edo state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, Tuesday flayed members of the National Assembly for rejecting bills seeking affirmative action and inclusion of women in politics and other spheres of the society.

Obaseki said the lawmakers ought to have set aside “all unfounded misgivings and biases to justify their refusal to constructive debates and approved the bills to provide affirmative action for women in our political administration and other related matters”.

He disclosed this during an event at the Government House in Benin City, to mark this year’s International Women’s Day.

According to the governor, “if they (NASS) had done the right thing, today, we would have all rolled out the drums to celebrate them for such resolute display of progressive change.

“But unfortunately, they refused. Rather, today, we are all going to carry placards across the country to commence protest which will force those we voted to represent our interests to do the right thing.”

Continuing, Obaseki linked the crisis that rocked the State’s House of Assembly to the lack of women representation in the House, and reassured support for more representation in elective positions.

He said: “my only regret till date is that I didn’t work hard enough during the last national elections that produced members of our State House of Assembly to bring women into the House.

“You all know the situation under which we conducted that election. And we can see the crisis that we had in the House. It was possible because we did not have a woman there.

“So, we have learnt our lesson, and this election, you don’t need to preach to us. I will go out there to campaign and more women will be elected into our State House of Assembly”, he added.