Obaseki gives car to Nigerias 2nd best headteacher

The Governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki, has presented a car and N1 million cash gifts to the second best school administrator in Nigeria, Noragbon Osaru.

Mr Obaseki presented the gifts to Mrs Osaro during the unveiling of 7,000 digital teachers in Benin City.

EduCeleb.com reports that Mrs Osaro who had also won the Edo state best teacher award, is the headteacher of Emotan Primary School, Benin City.

Recall that during the celebration of the World Teachers Day on October 5, President Muhammadu Buhari had rewarded two persons and one school with various prizes for emerging the best teacher, best school administrator and best school categories of the Presidents Teachers and Schools Excellence Award 2018.

Mr Patrick Adaramola a teacher from Ogun State, Mrs Grace Ezenwa, a school administrator from Anambra state and Doherty Memorial College, Ekiti state had respectively emerged winners in the respective categories.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha at the event in Abuja, the president had promised to further improve teachers welfare and sustain developments in the education sector.

An elated Osaru, who emerged first runner-up in her category, pledged to do more for her pupils in Emotan Primary School, Edo state and Nigeria at large.

These awards are dedicated to all of us in our school; the teachers and pupils because I could not have done the work alone, she said.

On how she emerged the second best headteacher, Osaru said, I was interviewed and drilled by the officials of government who found me worthy after the assessment to represent Edo state at the national level and I emerged second best school administrator in Nigeria.

She advised other teachers to be more committed to their duty and see their job as an opportunity to contribute to the growth of the country.

The government cannot do everything. I do not wait for government to provide all the money to make things work in my school. Headteachers should be creative and make the best of the resources at their disposal.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.