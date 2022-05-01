Obaseki increases workers’ minimum wage to N40,000 



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has increased the minimum wage of workers from the statutory N30,000 to N40,000 a month.

Obaseki said N30,000 can barely sustain a family in the present economic challenges; hence the increment.

The governor who disclosed this during the “2022 Workers Day” celebration on Sunday in Benin City said, “It will be immoral and mindless of us to continue to pretend that we do not know that our workers are suffering”.

According to him, “The government of Edo have now decided to review the minimum wage for Edo workers from N30,000 to N40,000 a month.

“Undoubtedly, Edo is the first state since the current outbreak of coronavirus to take this initiative.”

Continuing, he said, “Even though we would have loved to pay more, we hope that this little adjustment would enable to cushion the impact of the inflation that we have faced.

“But as a government, we are prepared to make the sacrifices so that the workers can live a better life. Your welfare is our number one priority.”

On the state pensioners, the governor disclosed that his administration has taken interest in payments of outstanding pensions to pensioners in spite of the fact that they were owed outstandings by previous administration.

He said, “in view of the prevailing economy circumstances, I have now approved effective this May that the agreement we have reached with the Union of Pensioners that the harmonized amount would be pay from May 2022”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

