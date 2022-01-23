Edo: Obaseki mourns as NLC Chair dies





Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has mourned the passing of the Chairman of the Edo state chapter of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Sunny Osayande.

In a statement, Obaseki discribed the late NLC chairman as a true comrade and icon of the Nigerian labour movement, whose selfless role in the maintenance of industrial harmony in Edo state will remain evergreen.

The governor who noted that “the state is in great grief over the loss, however hailed the forthrightness of late Osayande, adding that “he maintained a calm and balanced disposition towards government, whenever labour disputes arose in the state.”

Obaseki commiserated with all workers in the state, the leadership and members of the Nigerian Labour Congress and the family and friends of late Comrade Osayande.

He prayed God Almighty to grant the soul of the departed labour leader eternal rest.

Comrade Osayande passed died on Sunday January 23, 2022.

He became Edo NLC chairman on April 25, 2019.