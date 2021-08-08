Obaseki mourns captain Hosa Okunbor

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has commiserated with the family of Captain Hosa Okunbor who passed-on on Sunday

He prayed that “God will grant all the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss”.

In a statement, Obaseki said: “with a heavy heart, I mourn the passing of a great son of Edo State, a brother, a distinguished Nigerian, an illustrious businessman and an accomplished philanthropist, Captain Hosa Okunbo.

He described the late Okunbor as a man of unparalleled energy and accomplishments, adding that he (Okunbo) saw opportunities in adversity and from an early age in life, carved a niche for himself to become one of Nigeria’s most outstanding businessmen.

“A trained pilot, he conquered the air at an early age and set for the waters and land, building enterprises that distinguished him in the business world and embodied the hard work, perseverance, dexterity and acumen that espoused his Edo heritage,” the governor said.