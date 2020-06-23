Obaseki not qualified for PDP primaries – Osagie

Ex-rep minority whip, Samson Osagie, Tuesday backed the decision of Hon. Ogbeide Ihama to challenge the eligibility of Governor Godwin Obaseki to seek the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in the party’s primaries billed for Thursday.

Osagie, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said, Ogbiede Ihama is exercising his legitimate right by challenging Obaseki’s eligibility in court.

He said, “How can Obaseki be qualified to run for PDP primaries when he joined the party last week. The sale of forms have been concluded, including screening of aspirants.

“APC practically rejected Obaseki. You can see what is happening now… he joined the PDP last week and today there is a court ruling against him.

“I am not a PDP man, let them test their constitution,” Osagie said.

Osagie also said his prayers are for residents not to have the likes of Obaseki as a governor in the state again.

The former Minority Whip said: “I strongly believe that APC will hold on to power by November this year.

“This four months is a period of grace we have given to PDP to celebrate and taste the government , that seat is for the APC.

He described Monday’s APC guber primaries as peaceful “with the police and security agencies exhibiting uncommon professionalism in ensuring the peaceful conduct of that primary election.”