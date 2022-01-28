Obaseki okays health insurance for journalists in Edo

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has directed the management of the State Health Insurance Scheme to commence the registration of all journalists in the state.

According to the governor, the policy covers primary and secondary health care.

“Registered journalists under the scheme would be eligible to access health care at both public and private hospitals in the state. A card would be issued to individual journalists at the point of registration… And this card also covers for certain members of the journalist family,” he said.

The special adviser on media projects to the governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, disclosed this during the inauguration of the newly elected executive members of the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Edo state.

All members of the exco were re-elected for a second term of three years.

The re-elected executives were: Mrs. Nefishetu Yakubu (chairman), Gabriel Enogholase (vice-chairman), Osaigbovo Iguobaro (secretary) and Patrick Ahanor (assistant secretary).

Others were: Idris Momoh (treasurer), Barnabas Uzosike (financial secretary) and Francis Onoiribholo (auditor).

Continuing on the health insurance, Crusoe said: “With the health insurance card, you (journalists) can work in hospitals and get their treatment almost free. The essence of building a hospital is to give people access to health care… and that is what Governor Obaseki is doing.”

Crusoe also dismissed insinuations that the ongoing reconstruction of the 100 years old Central Hospital buildings in Benin City had been earmarked for Motor Park.

“The facility is no longer much of a hospital because most of the structures have decayed. As a government, we don’t think it’s wise to keep derelict infrastructure for sentiment so that people will not be angry.”