Obaseki orders removal of APC flags from government House, may hoist PDP flag this week



Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has reportedly ordered the removal of the All Progressives Congress (APC) flags from Edo state government House less than 24 hours after he announced his resignation from the party.

Though the governor is yet to announce his new political destination, it is believed that he would be joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the next few days, where he planned to seek reelection.



In a video that trended on the social media platforms late Tuesday, the state deputy governor, Hon. Phillip Shaibu was seen removing the APC flag hoisted at his office amidst cheers from his aides.

Shaibu had in a letter dated June 15, 2020 and addressed to Ward 11 Chairman of APC in the Etsako local government area of the state, Shaibu announced his resignation from the party with immediate effect.

Embattled Obaseki and his deputy have been at daggers drawn with Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, the National chairman of the APC over the control of the political structure in the state.

Governor Obaseki was subsequently disqualified from partaking in the party’s primary by the APC screening committee over issues bordering on academic records.