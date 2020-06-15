Obaseki: PDP on red alert – Ologbondiyan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is keenly watching and monitoring what is going on between the Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, and the chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The party said it is therefore on red alert as a stakeholder in the affairs of the state.

According to the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan , he wouldn’t know if he’s now in PDP, noting that most activities take place in Edo state.

When asked whether Obaseki has formally joined the PDP, Ologbondiyan said: “How would I know”.

On whether the party will accept him and give him a waiver, Ologbondiyan said “the party is open and we have interest in what is happening in Edo state because the PDP is a stakeholder in the state. So we have more than a thousand interests in whatever is happening in Edo state.

He continued “and we are keenly watching and monitoring the vindictiveness of APC again Governor Godwin Obaseki”.

On Obaseki’s meeting with Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, Ologbondiyan said “they are from the same zone, South-south and governors meet. They also interact irrespective of party, so there is nothing strange in that”.