Obaseki presents N214.2bn 2022 budget to Edo Assembly

The Edo state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Wednesday, presented a N214.2 billion budget to the Edo State House of Assembly, for the 2022 fiscal year, representing a 32.96 percent increase from the N161.1 budgeted for the year 2021.

Obaseki, who presented the budget to the Assembly sitting in Benin City, said the budget comprises N118.3 billion for capital and N95.9 billion for recurrent expenditure.

According to the governor, the document, christened, ‘Budget of Renewal, Hope and Growth’, seeks to enhance reforms in government process, stimulate economic prosperity and improve ease of doing business to continuously attract private capital to engender sustainable development.

The governor said the total projected revenue for 2022 is N186 billion, consisting N65 billion statutory allocation; Value Added Tax (VAT) of N23 billion; IGR, N50.3billion and N11.6billion from grants, among others.

Obaseki also stated, “the revenue estimates for the budget are based on a $57 per barrel benchmark for crude oil and average daily production of 1.88m barrels per day as well as an increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to N50.3bn, owing to reforms in tax collection and management.

“And the impact areas for the 2022 fiscal year include road and bridges, which will gulp N30bn; education, N24.6bn; buildings, N21bn; enhancing the work environment, N15bn; health N14.1bn; public safety and security, N9.2bn and environment, N8bn.”

