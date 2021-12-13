Obaseki ‘shuns’ Oba of Benin coronation anniversary





Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, was conspicuously absent at the fifth year coronation anniversary/return of the repossessed two Benin artifacts to Oba Ewuare II.

Though the State Commissioner for local and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Monday Osaigbovo, represented Obaseki at the event, he was however not invited to present the governor’s address.

The artworks were looted at the Benin palace during the 1897 invasion of the kingdom by the British.

The battleline was drawn between the state government and the palace over who takes possession of the returned art works.

While the government insisted on taking possession and managing/preserving the artifacts, the traditional ruler insisted that the artworks belongs to the palace and not the former.

Nigeria took possession of the artifacts on October 27, and 28 at Jesus College in England, and University of Abadin Scotland.

President Muhammadu Buhari who handed over the returned artworks to the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II said: “Our part is to ensure that these highly price objects are preserved in accordance with global best practices.”

Represented by the Nigeria High Commissioner to United Kingdom Amb. Sarafa Tunde Isola, President Buhari said the return of the two artifacts to the Benin Kingdom signifies a breakthrough in the desire of Nigeria and Africa to reposess African art work currently domicile abroad.

On his part, Oba Ewuare said the return of the artifacts which concide with his coronation and birthday annivisary signifies a new era in Benin history and civilisation.