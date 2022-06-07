Obaseki’s aide chides Edo APC over Owo massacre

The Special Adviser, Media Projects to the Edo state Governor, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Monday, chided the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) over its deafening silence on the issue of church massacre in Owo, Ondo state.

In a statement, Crusoe said it was unfortunate that the opposition party in the state has kept mum in the wake of gunmen attack in the church, during which many innocent lives were lost.

According to him, “When Governor Godwin Obaseki embarks on foreign trips to seek investment, Edo APC is quick to throw tantrums.

“When there is momentary flooding in Benin metropolis, the party and their lackeys go about taking pictures, making bogus claims. But on a very important occasion such as the Owo attack, they have failed to make a statement to commiserate with the victims.

“The attack speaks to the failure of the APC at the national level, in Abuja, to take responsibility and face the issue of safety and security squarely. This failing is what Edo APC has refused to acknowledge and draw the attention of its leaders to.”

Continuing, Crusoe said, “It’s smacks of hypocrisy, playing the ostrich and irresponsible politicking to shy away from calling attention to the parlous state of our national security, but seek out mundane and pedestrian occasions to lampoon Governor Godwin Obaseki.

“The party should be reminded that their duty as a political party is first of all to Nigerians before selfish, parochial interests.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

