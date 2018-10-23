Obaseki’s aide resigns, joins PDP

A Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki in Ohordua, Esan South East local government, Mr. Imhandegbelo Louis, has resigned his appointment and defected to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former aide, who left his post yesterday, said he was compelled to decamp from the ruling APC because of highhandedness of the party Mr. Victor Eboigbe, a leader of the APC in the locality.

Further, Louis said he opted to join the PDP alongside his supporters as a demonstration of his conviction that the PDP is a friendlier party to associate with and ensure the provision of the dividends of democracy.

Speaking at a rally held at his village-Ohordua, Louis said he had engaged in several humanitarian services to empower the people ahead of next year’s general elections.

The former Obaseki aide said he would mobilize his supporters for the PDP.

Receiving the APC defectors, leader of the PDP in the locality, Mr. Lawrence Odiase, said they would accord them all rights and privileges of former members of the party.

Odiase stated that members of the ruling party are joining the PDP in droves despite the party being in opposition.

