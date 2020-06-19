Obaseki’s defection to PDP not a news – APC



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reacted to the officail defection of Edo state governor to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying the governor joining the opposition party no Longer a news.



Obaseki, who was screened out of the governorship primary election of APC had resigned his membership of the ruling party earlier in the week.



The governor has, however, officially joined PDP Friday in Edo state on Friday.



But when contacted on phone for reactionton on the development, national publicity secretary of APC, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, said Obaseki’s defection to PDP did not come as a surprise





“It has not come to us as a surprise. We knew he had defected long ago because he resigned his membership of the party which we have accepted. So you can’t defect twice. So if he is defecting again, we don’t know whether what he has just done now is news any longer.”







