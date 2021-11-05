Obaseki’s incentives for industrial sector to drive productivity – Aide

The Special Adviser on Media projects to Governor Goodwin Obaseki of Edo state, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said the state government’s support for manufacturing and industrial sector was to ensure the provision of the right incentives to drive productivity.

This was just as he stated that the state is more positioned to becoming a business destination haven; following “the expanding CCETC- Ossiomo Independent Power Plant and the 1000bpd Edo modular refinery”.

Crusoe who is also the chairman, Marketing and Branding Sub-Committee of Alaghodaro (progress) 2021 disclosed that “these incentives, as well as reforms to open up the space for private investment in the manufacturing sector, will be brought to the fore at the summit.

The media aide who disclosed this in an interview with journalists said the three-day summit begins from November 12.

He said the event would “serve as a platform to bring together local and international manufacturers as well as other industry leaders to review and explore opportunities in the sector”.