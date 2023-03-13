Obey Supreme Court order on naira notes, Diri tells FG, CBN

Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, has called on the federal government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to obey the Supreme Court order on the old naira notes in order to ameliorate the suffering occasioned by the cash crunch on Nigerians.

The Bayelsa governor said going by the March 3 ruling of the country’s apex court, the old and new currency notes ought to circulate side by side till December 31 this year.

Senator Diri stated this Monday in Government House, Yenagoa, during an interactive meeting with the leadership of various unions and associations of transporters, traders and petroleum marketers in the state.

The governor said with the ruling of the apex court on the matter, Nigerians expected the federal government and the CBN to speedily implement and enforce the judgment.

Unfortunately, he noted that the lack of direction by the federal government and the apex bank had hampered the implementation of the naira redesign policy and the ruling of the highest court of the land.

