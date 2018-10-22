Obi can’t assist Atiku to secure Igbo vote, says Abia APC



The All Progressives Congress (APC) Abia State chapter has ridiculed the emergence of Chief Peter Obi as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, saying the former governor of Anambra State can’t woo Igbos’ vote for Atiku and the PDP.

The State chairman of the party, Donatus Nwankpa, who stated this yesterday dismissed Obi stating that he lacks the political clout to command followership in the zone, and therefore would not have any impact in South east zone come 2019.

The former Abia lawmaker maintained that APC would sweep the entire South east in the upcoming general elections, noting the confidence is boosted by the dismal performance of the PDP governments in the zone.

“I want to tell you that Peter Obi is not a household name that can cause an earthquake. He is just like any other ordinary person that would have been chosen by Atiku Abubakar.

“I don’t know how many Abians today will say ‘I’m voting because of Peter Obi.’ Peter Obi has no impact in anything that happens in Abia. He has no impact in anything that happens in Anambra.

“Even in Anambra where he came to support a governorship candidate, he lost. And he has not made any impact in Enugu. He has not made any impact in Ebonyi state. The name, Ogbonnaya Onu, rings better than Peter Obi. The name, Chris Ngige touches beyond immediate Anambra environment than the name, Peter Obi.

“So, what are we talking about? If Peter Obi had been in the APC, it would have been a second eleven from the South east zone because they are better players than him and we are therefore not losing sleep his emergence as Atiku’s running mate”, he said.

