Obi mocks APC over El-Rufai good brains claim

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Vice Presidential candidate, Dr. Peter Obi, has mocked the Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for claiming that the best brains in Nigeria are domiciled in the All progressives Congress (APC).

Reacting to the claim, the former Anambra State Governor said: “All the good brains are in the APC (All Progressives Congress), yet the country isn’t working”, stressing that the comment was one of the many false propaganda of the APC government.

The Kaduna governor had said that there is no single thinking brain left in the PDP, a comment rebuffed by Dr. Obi in Abuja when he appeared on ARISE Television news programme.

“Well, all the good brains are in APC, but the country is not working. The good brains are in APC, yet the country is collapsing. That’s all I can say.

“When APC came, this country was growing at six per cent, since they came, look at where we are! Everything has headed south, not one item is positive”, Obi said recalling that in 2015, the APC had campaigned with a bundle of lies.

He stated that instead of the APC telling Nigerians what promises it has fulfilled they are busy spinning more lies and in particular regretted the country’s debt burden and carpeted the APC-led administration for not curbing the trend.

He explained, however, that while he was not against borrowing, there must be a purpose for it, and that this must be explained to Nigerians.

“We are using almost 60 per cent of our revenue to service debts. We are borrowing more. The Nigerian financial system, National Assembly, everybody is flying to London for a road show to borrow more money.

“This is what we should be discussing, what is this money going to be used for? Not discussing whether Peter Obi comes from Anambra or Imo”, he said explaining however that there was nothing wrong with borrow, but that “there must be a purpose for it, and that this must be explained to Nigerians”.

