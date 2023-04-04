Obi, Oyedepo: ‘Leaked audio doctored to create religious tension’

The Obi-Datti campaign council has reacted again to an alleged leaked audio between the Labour Party (LP), presidential candidate of the Febuary 25, 2023 election, Peter Obi, and the General Overseer of the Living Faith church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

The audio was allegedly leaked by an online medium on Sunday, April 2, 2023.

Reacting on Tuesday in a statement signed by the head of media, Diran Onifade, Obi-Datti campaign council, and the chief spokesperson, Dr Yunusa Tanko, the duo said the leaked audio was doctored to create religious tension.

The statement reads, “It appears the All Progressives Congress’ desperation to grab and retain power by foul means has refused to go away more than a month after they have grabbed the election as they planned.

“While we are toeing the constitutional path to retrieve our mandate, those who have truncated the wishes of the majority of Nigerians have recoursed to mischief and endless subterfuge to continue to hold on to what they know does not belong to them.

“From the show of shame in Portharcourt to the drama in the Ibom Air aircraft, both of which they contrived, they have now moved to the circulation of a deep fake audio file aimed at promoting religious tension in the country.

“All these are meant to serve no other purpose than egregious mischief aimed at demarketing Peter Obi. If the goal is to create a credibility problem, the ploy has failed woefully. Peter Obi has long been on record as the only presidential candidate who has urged the Nigerians electorate not to vote for him on the basis of religion or tribe .

“We will therefore

like to advice our beloved Nigerian people to remain focused on the task to take back the mandate we know was freely given to Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed through legitimate means.

That is more important than to expect those who ran elections on forged credentials and even fake Bishops to stop faking. They cannot stop being fraudulent because that is who they are.”

